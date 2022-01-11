BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,355 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.30. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

