TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,989 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $22,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $252.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.67. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.09 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

