TD Asset Management Inc. Has $24.35 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,157 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $24,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

AEP opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

