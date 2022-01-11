Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,297 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $27,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.10.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $323.73 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.21 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

