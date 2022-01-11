Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $23,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

