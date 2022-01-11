Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.14 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $194.64 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day moving average of $179.32. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

