Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

