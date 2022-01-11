Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.57 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $160.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average of $163.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.