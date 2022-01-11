Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.23. Range Resources reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,050%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 541,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $19.68 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

