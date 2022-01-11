Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 199,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.