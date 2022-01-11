Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $103.25.
In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 199,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
