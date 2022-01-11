Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,859 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $47,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

