Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

