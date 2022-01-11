Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 4,762,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38,006.0 days.

Shares of Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Nongfu Spring has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

