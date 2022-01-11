JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.50.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 34,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 119,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $494.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

