QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $179.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.14. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

