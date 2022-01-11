Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 227,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $747,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 38,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,452.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,433.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

