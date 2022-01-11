Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

AMZN opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,452.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,433.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

