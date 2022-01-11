Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 857,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,222 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 131.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,523. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

