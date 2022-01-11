Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 467,953 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after buying an additional 449,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Yelp by 4,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 384,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

YELP opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

