Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.61.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

