Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 312.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

ANSS stock opened at $363.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.11 and its 200 day moving average is $372.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

