Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,008 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $864.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.