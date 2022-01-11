Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,830 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 119.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

