Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $196.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

