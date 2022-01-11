Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Markel worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Markel by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,321.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,256.03 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,248.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,245.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.