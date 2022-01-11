Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 119.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.