Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

