Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,629 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

