Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.41 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,486,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 299,978 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 64,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 46,462 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,901,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,682,000 after buying an additional 48,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

