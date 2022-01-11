State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,569 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.49. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

