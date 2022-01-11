Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,392 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

