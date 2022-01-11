State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 148,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.79.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.