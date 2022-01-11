Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $32.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

