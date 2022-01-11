Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.92. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $5.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLTW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.08.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 249,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.03. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.