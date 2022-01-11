Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.92. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $5.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLTW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.08.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 249,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.03. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

