Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ycg LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,601 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.3% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.11 and its 200 day moving average is $306.85. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

