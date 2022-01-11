Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 126,168 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 119,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

