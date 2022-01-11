Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

GWW stock opened at $500.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $497.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

