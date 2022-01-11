Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 10,797 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROAM opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

