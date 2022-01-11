Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

