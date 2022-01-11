Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 190,296 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4,267.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Humana by 31.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $385.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $444.92 and its 200 day moving average is $433.62. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.84.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

