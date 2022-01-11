Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.57 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

