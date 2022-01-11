Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.09.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

