Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.40% of Danaos worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 257.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Danaos by 111.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Danaos by 331.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Danaos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DAC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.43%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.