Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Canada Goose worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 12.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 7.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

GOOS opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

