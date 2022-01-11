Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

