Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.28.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

