Synovus Financial Corp Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,122,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

NYSE:DLB opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

