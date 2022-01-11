Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of argenx by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in argenx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.71.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.32.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

