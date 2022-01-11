Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83. KB Home has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

