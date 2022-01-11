iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $138.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $144.15.

